Daniel Farke’s side have come under fire for their away form but took all three points at Pride Park, defeating Derby County 1-0. Brenden Aaronson struck the winner, finishing off a slick team move.
Sheffield United have been hit by injuries and drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion, who are managerless following the abrupt departure of Carlos Corberan. Andre Brooks gave the Blades a first-half lead but it was cancelled out by Karlan Grant on the stroke of half-time.
Sunderland fell to an away defeat at Stoke City, who like West Brom are managerless. Ryan Shawcross led the Potters out against the Black Cats following the sacking of Narcis Pelach.
Burnley had to settle for a point away at Middlesbrough, a side with promotion ambitions of their own. Elsewhere, Hull City pulled off a surprise win at Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Preston North End.
Watford fell to a home defeat against Cardiff City, Swansea City edged past Luton Town and Oxford United piled the pressure on Wayne Rooney with a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.
Coventry City and Millwall could not be separated in a 0-0 draw, while Bristol City breezed past strugglers Portsmouth with a 3-0 victory.
Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the SkinLords supercomputer expects the final table to look.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.