Daniel Farke’s side have come under fire for their away form but took all three points at Pride Park, defeating Derby County 1-0. Brenden Aaronson struck the winner, finishing off a slick team move.

Sheffield United have been hit by injuries and drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion, who are managerless following the abrupt departure of Carlos Corberan. Andre Brooks gave the Blades a first-half lead but it was cancelled out by Karlan Grant on the stroke of half-time.

Burnley had to settle for a point away at Middlesbrough, a side with promotion ambitions of their own. Elsewhere, Hull City pulled off a surprise win at Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Preston North End.

Watford fell to a home defeat against Cardiff City, Swansea City edged past Luton Town and Oxford United piled the pressure on Wayne Rooney with a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Coventry City and Millwall could not be separated in a 0-0 draw, while Bristol City breezed past strugglers Portsmouth with a 3-0 victory.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the SkinLords supercomputer expects the final table to look.