Newcastle United credited with interest in Sheffield United academy graduate and Leeds United-linked goalkeeper
The Magpies appear to be preparing for a busy summer of transfer business and have been linked with a clutch of high-profile names.
According to Football Insider, former Sheffield United prospect Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among the players they are looking to bring on board.
The England-capped marksman has been on the books of Everton since 2016, when he was prised from Bramall Lane for just £1.5m.
However speculation regarding his future has been rife and the Magpies are said to be targeting him as a replacement for Callum Wilson.
Also thought to be on the club’s radar is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who was recently reported as being on Leeds’ shortlist.
The goalkeeper department at Elland Road has come under intense scrutiny this season due to the series of blunders made by Illan Meslier.
He has been taken out of the firing line for Leeds’ last two games, with Karl Darlow being fielded between the sticks.
Trafford is a product of Manchester City’s youth system and his displays for Burnley have helped the Clarets challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Coincidentally, Leeds have also been reported to have current Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope on their radar.
