Sheffield United academy graduate on West Ham United 'radar' while Arsenal 'could be tempted'
The 27-year-old’s future has been up in the air for a lengthy period, with his Everton contract due to expire at the end of the current season.
He has been linked with a host of clubs, with Manchester United, Newcastle, West Ham, Brentford and Besiktas among them.
Reports indicated Everton wanted to tie him down a new deal but with an agreement appearing increasingly unlikely, his Goodison Park days look to be coming to an end.
According to The Sun, the Toffees want to avoid losing him on a free transfer and could sanction a £20m sale.
West Ham and Newcastle are said to have Calvert-Lewin on their radars, while it is claimed Arsenal could be tempted by a swoop for the England international.
He may also have the option to play abroad, with Italian giants AC Milan reportedly interested in the former Blade.
Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United back in 2016, making the move to Merseyside for a fee reported to be worth £1.5m.
He has since made 261 appearances for the club, scoring 70 goals and registering 19 assists.