Newcastle United reportedly have eyes on Ipswich Town’s former Hull City forward Liam Delap.

Hull borrowed Delap from Manchester City for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign and he was a popular figure at the MKM Stadium.

Despite being hampered by injury, the 22-year-old managed eight goals in 32 appearances for the Tigers.

While he was admired by the Hull supporters, few expected him to come alive in the way he has this season.

After completing a £20m move to Ipswich in the summer, Delap has registered 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Liam Delap has been in explosive form for Ipswich Town. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

His exploits have fuelled talk of interest from Manchester United, while the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown said: “Newcastle have had scouts having a look at him this season. They want to sign a new striker and he has emerged as one of the name high on their list.

“But I think nearly everybody has been looking at him, he’s been really impressive this season. They’ll be looking at where they think he is at the moment and where they think he could get to in the future because he’s still only young.

Liam Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City from Manchester City. | George Wood/Getty Images

“He’s got qualities there for you to build on, he’s strong, he works hard, he causes trouble for the opposition centre-halves and he scores goals. So he’s got a lot going for him and it’s no surprise there’s interest in him.

“When you look at the going rate for a top striker, I’m told Ipswich will want around £40m for him. I think he’s worth that and I can see clubs being willing to spend that money.”