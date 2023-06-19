Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is among the favourites to take charge of AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries have a vacancy in the dugout after parting ways with Gary O’Neil, who led the Cherries to top flight safety last season. In a statement confirming the decision, AFC Bournemouth said a replacement would be announced “imminently".

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been installed as the early favourite to succeed O’Neil with Sky Bet at 7/4. Closely behind Potter in the odds list is Andoni Iraola at 7/4, who was linked with a move to Leeds earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Iraola is Marsch at 6/1. The American has been out of work since being axed by the Whites but was reportedly close to becoming Southampton manager before the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Marsch has been out of work since being axed by Leeds. Image: Bruce Rollinson