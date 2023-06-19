All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Next AFC Bournemouth manager: Ex-Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch and Whites-linked Andoni Iraola among favourites

Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is among the favourites to take charge of AFC Bournemouth.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

The Cherries have a vacancy in the dugout after parting ways with Gary O’Neil, who led the Cherries to top flight safety last season. In a statement confirming the decision, AFC Bournemouth said a replacement would be announced “imminently".

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been installed as the early favourite to succeed O’Neil with Sky Bet at 7/4. Closely behind Potter in the odds list is Andoni Iraola at 7/4, who was linked with a move to Leeds earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following Iraola is Marsch at 6/1. The American has been out of work since being axed by the Whites but was reportedly close to becoming Southampton manager before the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Most Popular
Marsch has been out of work since being axed by Leeds. Image: Bruce RollinsonMarsch has been out of work since being axed by Leeds. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Marsch has been out of work since being axed by Leeds. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Kjetil Knutsen is 12/1 to take over at the Vitality Stadium, as is former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Outside contenders include Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick at 20/1 and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry at 33/1.

Related topics:Graham PotterNuno Espirito Santo