Everton’s on-loan Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has faced criticism from pundit Gary Neville.

The 28-year-old is coming to the end of his second season on loan at Goodison Park, having left Elland Road following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

He has flattered to deceive for the Toffees this term and reports have suggested he will not be staying on Merseyside beyond the expiry of his loan deal.

Harrison completed 69 minutes of Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last night, but was placed under scrutiny for his lack of quality.

Jack Harrison has endured a difficult season at Everton. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary after Harrison squandered an opportunity, former Manchester United stalwart Gary Neville said: “His quality’s been poor, Harrison. Maybe he didn’t get an obvious option, but still should have done better than that.”

Leeds initially signed Harrison on loan from Manchester City in 2018 and went on to borrow the wideman for another two seasons.

His move to West Yorkshire was made permanent in 2021 and he has made a total of 206 appearances for the Whites.

There are major question marks over Harrison’s future at Elland Road and he has been linked with a move back to the MLS, where he represented New York City.

Jack Harrison was part of the Leeds United squad relegated from the Premier League in 2023. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking in October 2023 about his loan move to Everton, Harrison said: “I saw a club with good foundations.

“The responsibility is on the players pretty much and seeing the set-up I thought if I came here with the right mentality, I can succeed.