Portsmouth 'closing in' on signing of Sheffield Wednesday and QPR-linked playmaker from Brentford
The 21-year-old is said to have featured on Wednesday’s list of potential targets for the January transfer window. However, it appears he may instead be bound for League One.
According to the BBC’s Andrew Moon, Portsmouth are getting closer to taking Peart-Harris on loan from Brentford. QPR are also said to have been keen, but Pompey appear to be winning the race for his signature.
A product of Chelsea’s academy, Peart-Harris joined Brentford in 2021 but has found senior opportunities limited under Thomas Frank. He spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Forest Green Rovers, making 47 appearances and scoring six goals.
Assembling target lists is standard practice for clubs, therefore it is unclear whether Wednesday ever developed their interest in Peart-Harris into an offer of any kind.
However, Owls boss Danny Rohl has made it clear he wants to see his squad strengthened before the window slams shut. Speaking after watching his side lose 2-1 to Coventry City, he said: “I think it's always good to have players that can help you in this situation, for sure. It's always important you have the mentality as a team, I think this is a big thing from our side.
"But for sure, it is important that we have some players that can help us, also individually.”
The current incomings count at Hillsborough for the month stands at two, following the loan captures of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo.