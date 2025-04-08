Rejuvenated Rotherham United boast three player nominations in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with six clubs represented.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

None from the ‘big three’ either. Here’s the XI in a 3-5-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Showed his worth to the Tigers cause yet again with an excellent performance at Hillsborough to help secure three precious Championship survival points

Defence

Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like a fine wine and all that. Age proving no barrier for Howson, who turns 37 shortly. Immaculate again at the back at Blackburn.

Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United)

Stepped up as the Matt Hamshaw era continued to gather wings with a last-gasp win over Blackpool.

Hakeem Odoffin impressed for Rotherham United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlie Hughes (Hull City)

Imperious in defence and grabbed a dramatic late winner as City claimed a keynote success at Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfield/wing-backs

Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers)

With the ink still drying on his new deal, the north-easterner crowned it with his first Rovers goal following a rewarding afternoon down the right flank at Cheltenham.

Alex Pattison (Bradford City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fit and firing again and drove the hosts onto victory in front of another bumper gate against Crewe as the Bantams went top.

Louie Sibley (Rotherham United)

Hamshaw showed his tactical acumen by playing him as a ‘10’ and it worked a treat.

Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town)

Huddersfield’s best player on the day at the end of a tough week, team wise, and neatly set up the opener against Mansfield and coolly converted the killer second. Up to nine goals for the season.

Ben Wiles was on target for Huddersfield Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

Reece James (Rotherham United)

One of a host of players who have enjoyed themselves in the past week and was an excellent outlet against Blackpool.

Forwards

Calum Kavanagh (Bradford City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sealed it against Crewe to seal a good personal display. Up to double figures now for 24-25.

Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough)

Got Boro on their way with a brilliant strike at Ewood Park and has now eclipsed Emmanuel Latte Lath’s tally for the season.