Rotherham United lead Yorkshire Team of the Week as Bradford City and Middlesbrough men also feature
None from the ‘big three’ either. Here’s the XI in a 3-5-2 formation.
Goalkeeper
Ivor Pandur (Hull City)
Showed his worth to the Tigers cause yet again with an excellent performance at Hillsborough to help secure three precious Championship survival points
Defence
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough)
Like a fine wine and all that. Age proving no barrier for Howson, who turns 37 shortly. Immaculate again at the back at Blackburn.
Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United)
Stepped up as the Matt Hamshaw era continued to gather wings with a last-gasp win over Blackpool.
Charlie Hughes (Hull City)
Imperious in defence and grabbed a dramatic late winner as City claimed a keynote success at Sheffield Wednesday.
Midfield/wing-backs
Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers)
With the ink still drying on his new deal, the north-easterner crowned it with his first Rovers goal following a rewarding afternoon down the right flank at Cheltenham.
Alex Pattison (Bradford City)
Fit and firing again and drove the hosts onto victory in front of another bumper gate against Crewe as the Bantams went top.
Louie Sibley (Rotherham United)
Hamshaw showed his tactical acumen by playing him as a ‘10’ and it worked a treat.
Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town)
Huddersfield’s best player on the day at the end of a tough week, team wise, and neatly set up the opener against Mansfield and coolly converted the killer second. Up to nine goals for the season.
Reece James (Rotherham United)
One of a host of players who have enjoyed themselves in the past week and was an excellent outlet against Blackpool.
Forwards
Calum Kavanagh (Bradford City)
Sealed it against Crewe to seal a good personal display. Up to double figures now for 24-25.
Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough)
Got Boro on their way with a brilliant strike at Ewood Park and has now eclipsed Emmanuel Latte Lath’s tally for the season.
Manager/head coach: Matt Hamshaw (Rotherham United)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.