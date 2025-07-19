Rotherham United have signed former Brentford and Southend United midfielder Dru Yearwood on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old left American outfit Nashville last year and after months on the free agent market, linked up with Rotherham for a trial.

He has impressed manager Matt Hamshaw in pre-season training and starred in friendlies against Bromley and Harrogate Town.

Yearwood, an all-action central midfielder, has penned a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

“Having developed his early footballing foundations at Arsenal’s esteemed Hale End academy, Yearwood has since carved out a well-rounded career on both sides of the Atlantic.

“The energetic midfielder has gained valuable experience in the EFL with over 60 appearances for Southend United, twice winning the Shrimpers’ Player of the Month award before making the move to the United States where he featured more than 100 times in Major League Soccer.

“His time in America saw him turn out for New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC and most recently, Huntsville City, adding further depth and variety to his game.

“Yearwood has been training with the Millers for the past few weeks and quickly caught the eye of Matt Hamshaw and his coaching team.

“The 25-year-old’s technical ability, athleticism and work rate stood out during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, as well as in friendlies against Bromley and Harrogate Town, where he delivered two composed and confident performances.”

Dru Yearwood made his senior breakthrough at Southend United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Summer of change at Rotherham United

Hamshaw has been tasked with reviving Rotherham after a season of decline in League One.

Yearwood has become the club’s fifth signing of the summer and the fourth permanent addition to the Millers ranks.