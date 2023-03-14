Preston North End will assess defender Andrew Hughes ahead of their trip to Rotherham United this evening. He has returned to training over recent days after suffering from a groin injury.
The 30-year-old, who has played 22 times so far this season, is back available and Ryan Lowe needs to decide whether to throw him straight back into the team. The former Newport County and Peterborough United man has sat out of the last four games for the Lancashire outfit.
Elsewhere for Preston, centre-back Liam Lindsay is back from suspension. Number one goalkeeper Freddie Woodman picked up a facial injury over the weekend but is expected to feature.
The Lilywhites won 2-0 at home to Cardiff City last time out courtesy of goals by striking pair Tom Cannon and Ched Evans. They have kept three clean sheets in a row and are only seven points off the play-offs.
As for Rotherham, they are eight points above the drop zone after their 2-0 loss away at Birmingham City. Nevertheless, they have won their last two home games against Sunderland and QPR. The Millers drew 0-0 away at Preston earlier this season but only had 37% possession on that day back in August.