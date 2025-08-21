Sheffield United reportedly face competition to sign Ben Mee from Southampton and Wrexham.

The 35-year-old is among those to have been linked with the Blades amid their hunt for defensive reinforcements.

Anel Ahmedhodžić’s move to Feyenoord has left Sheffield United looking light and a number of centre-backs are thought to be on the club’s radar.

Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey appears to be closing in on a loan move to Bramall Lane, while there is talk of progress in the club’s pursuit of Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga.

There has also been plenty of talk of interest in Mee, a vastly experienced figure who left Brentford at the end of last season.

Sheffield United-linked Ben Mee is a free agent following his Brentford exit. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ben Mee battle

According to SportsBoom, he is also the subject of interest from Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Southampton and Wrexham.

Sheffield United are believed to have held provisional talks with Mee, therefore it remains to be seen whether there will be any twists.

All three of the supposedly interested clubs have Premier League ambitions and Mee’s experience could prove crucial in a promotion charge,

Ben Mee boasts a wealth of Premier League experience - and is a two-time Championship promotion-winner. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s start to the season

Sheffield United have made a difficult start to the campaign, losing each of their opening two league fixtures and exiting the Carabao Cup.

It is early days but the league standings show Sheffield United at the foot of the table, just below their bitter Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

A flurry of signings would go a long way to easing the worries among the Bramall Lane faithful and defensive solidity is certainly required.

Mee did not make the grade at Manchester City but has spent the bulk of his career in the top flight. spending over a decade at Burnley before joining Brentford in 2022.