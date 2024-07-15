Sheffield United close in on signing with Leeds United-linked former Aston Villa man 'set' for four-year deal

Former Coventry City and Aston Villa playmaker Callum O’Hare is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal at Sheffield United.

The attacking midfielder joined the free agent market following the expiry of his Coventry contract and was immediately linked with a raft of clubs. Leeds were among the clubs reported to be interested, although appear to have lost out to their Yorkshire rivals.

According to the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse, O’Hare is completing a medical at Sheffield United with a view to joining Chris Wilder’s squad for the 2024/25 season.

He appears set to become the club’s third signing of the summer window, following the free transfer arrivals of Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum. The club are also thought to be close to signing imposing frontman Kieffer Moore from AFC Bournemouth.

Callum O'Hare left Coventry City following the expiry of his contract. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesCallum O'Hare left Coventry City following the expiry of his contract. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Callum O'Hare left Coventry City following the expiry of his contract. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

O’Hare was developed within Aston Villa’s academy and was capped by England at under-20 level. Despite showing promise, a first-team breakthrough at Villa Park failed to materialise.

He was loaned out to Carlisle United and Coventry, joining the latter on a permanent basis in 2020. Having helped the Sky Blues win the League One title as a loanee, O’Hare became a key figure for the club in the Championship.

Although Leeds appear to have lost out in the race to sign O’Hare, they have brought an attack-minded midfielder on board. Joe Rothwell has made the move to West Yorkshire from AFC Bournemouth, sealing a season-long loan switch.

