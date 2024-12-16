Sheffield United have been linked with two former targets in Peterborough United star Ricky-Jade Jones and Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Blades were heavily linked with Jones over the summer, while Newcastle United were also credited with interest.

A move to Bramall Lane did not materialise and he remained with Posh, who have benefited from his 10 goals this season.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United could join the bidding for Jones when the January transfer window swings open.

Sheffield United have been linked with a swoop for Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Speaking about Jones last month, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “It’s lift-off time for Ricky. Ricky has added regular goals to his game and he will be a striker everyone wants to buy in January.

"A club agreed to buy him in the summer, but their takeover didn’t go through on time and now his price has gone up. Ricky could go for even more than Kwame [Poku] as he’s been with us since he was seven.”

The Championship high-fliers are also thought to be interested in Brereton Diaz, who ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Bramall Lane from Villareal.

He completed a permanent move to Southampton in the summer but has been unable to replicate his Sheffield United form at St Mary’s.

The Saints sit rock-bottom of the Premier League and recently axed Russell Martin as manager, which could throw a spanner in the works of a potential reunion in South Yorkshire.

Brereton Diaz’s future is likely to hinge on Southampton’s choice of successor, something Sheffield United may be keeping an eye on.

The Blades have also been linked with Brereton Diaz’s teammate, defender James Bree.