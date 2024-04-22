With the end of the 2023/24 season on the horizon, plenty of eyes are already diverting to the summer of business ahead. The deals conducted during the summer months can make or break campaigns, therefore there is always a mixture of excitement and trepidation surrounding the window.

As the end of the season draws closer, the intensity of transfer speculation increases. Here is the latest transfer news round-up on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Sheffield United eye Barnsley star

The summer transfer window is just round the corner. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on taking Luton Town’s John McAtee on loan next season. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in League One this season, impressing as a temporary member of Barnsley’s squad.

Leeds United face competition

Leeds United are said to have competition in their pursuit of West Ham United defender Ben Johnson. The former England under-21 international is out of contract in the summer and both Southampton and Ipswich Town are said to have joined the race to secure his services.

He has also been linked with an array of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Middlesbrough man wanted by Sheffield United

Sheffield Untied boss Chris Wilder reportedly wants to add experienced defender Luke Ayling to his ranks for next season. The 32-year-old’s Leeds United contract expires this summer and he is currently on loan at Middlesbrough. He is said to be viewed as a player who could be a key capture for the Blades.

Barnsley midfielder makes admission over future

Callum Styles has admitted he has not been involved in any discussions regarding his future. The 24-year-old is contracted to Barnsley, although is currently out on loan at Sunderland.