Sheffield United eye Barnsley star, Leeds United face competition and Middlesbrough man wanted - transfer latest

The summer transfer window is approaching and Sheffield United and Leeds United are among the latest clubs to be placed at the centre of speculation.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 18:15 BST

With the end of the 2023/24 season on the horizon, plenty of eyes are already diverting to the summer of business ahead. The deals conducted during the summer months can make or break campaigns, therefore there is always a mixture of excitement and trepidation surrounding the window.

As the end of the season draws closer, the intensity of transfer speculation increases. Here is the latest transfer news round-up on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Sheffield United eye Barnsley star

The summer transfer window is just round the corner. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The summer transfer window is just round the corner. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Sheffield United are reportedly keen on taking Luton Town’s John McAtee on loan next season. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in League One this season, impressing as a temporary member of Barnsley’s squad.

Leeds United face competition

Leeds United are said to have competition in their pursuit of West Ham United defender Ben Johnson. The former England under-21 international is out of contract in the summer and both Southampton and Ipswich Town are said to have joined the race to secure his services.

He has also been linked with an array of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Middlesbrough man wanted by Sheffield United

Sheffield Untied boss Chris Wilder reportedly wants to add experienced defender Luke Ayling to his ranks for next season. The 32-year-old’s Leeds United contract expires this summer and he is currently on loan at Middlesbrough. He is said to be viewed as a player who could be a key capture for the Blades.

Barnsley midfielder makes admission over future

Callum Styles has admitted he has not been involved in any discussions regarding his future. The 24-year-old is contracted to Barnsley, although is currently out on loan at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have the option of making his move permanent, although it does not appear to have been decided whether or not he will be staying. Styles said: “I’ve had no discussions. I’m just focusing on football and that’s for other people to discuss.”

