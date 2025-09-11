Ruben Selles has endured a difficult start to life at the Bramall Lane helm, overseeing four defeats across his first four league games.

The summer window did not inspire hope or confidence for large spells, as Sheffield United did not spring into life until late on.

As much of the club’s business was conducted late on, there is a chance the Blades may enjoy a new lease of life following the international break.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness arrived late in the summer, as did ex-Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene and England youth international Alex Matos.

Ben Mee was brought on board as a free agent, following the likes of Japhet Tanganga, Tahith Chong and Danny Ings through the door.

Mee and Ings both joined after spells without a club, but there are plenty more free agents still looking for pastures new.

If Sheffield United’s struggles continue, or injuries bite, the temptation to dip into the free agent market could potentially grow stronger.

Over a week on from the closure of the transfer window, here are 21 free agents Sheffield United could potentially target.

Tom Lawrence The attacking midfielder has not signed for a new club since his Rangers exit at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Josh Dasilva The midfielder has been working on his injury rehabilitation at Brentford but his contract at the club has expired.

Patrick Bamford The England-capped marksman recently left Leeds United after seven years at Elland Road.