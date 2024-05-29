Sheffield United hero moves on, ex-Leeds United star eyed and Sheffield Wednesday make contact - transfer latest
Football is technically on a break following the end of the season, although breaks do not really exist in the modern game. Clubs cannot afford to rest and preparation for the new season often starts before the current campaign is over.
In the last 24 hours, there have been done deals and gossip across the board as the summer transfer window starts to dominate headlines. Here is the latest transfer news round-up for May 29, 2024.
Sheffield United hero finds new club
George Baldock has joined Greek outfit Panathinaikos following the confirmation of his Sheffield United exit. He represents Greece at international level and will now ply his trade in the Greek top flight.
In an interview with his new club, which has been translated to English, he said: "When I learned of the interest of Panathinaikos, I was excited and basically everything happened very quickly, without any special negotiations.”
Leeds United academy product eyed
Reports have suggested Southampton are eyeing a move for Leeds United academy graduate Jack Clarke. The winger has thrived since joining Sunderland in 2022 and was the subject of transfer speculation in January.
He is said to feature on a list of Southampton’s transfer targets following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League.
Sheffield Wednesday make contact
Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly made contact with French outfit Brest regarding winger Karamoko Dembele. The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blackpool last season, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists in the third tier.
Rotherham United confirm departure of midfielder
Midfielder Jamie Lindsay is leaving Rotherham United upon the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to five years at the New York Stadium. He had been offered fresh terms by the Millers but has opted to pursue a challenge elsewhere.
