Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday-linked attacker 'set' to be subject of seven-figure bid

Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
Louie Barry has been linked with Sheffield United, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday - and is reportedly set to be the subject of a seven-figure bid.

The forward, who can also operate out wide, is back at Aston Villa following their decision to recall him from a loan spell at Stockport County.

He enjoyed a prolific spell with the Hatters, registering 15 goals to aid the club’s promotion push in League One.

Both of the Championship’s Sheffield clubs have been reported to be interested, while Leeds and Middlesbrough have also been linked.

Louie Barry made his first-team debut for Aston Villa in January 2021.Louie Barry made his first-team debut for Aston Villa in January 2021.
Louie Barry made his first-team debut for Aston Villa in January 2021. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, the Daily Record have claimed Celtic are set to test Villa’s resolve with a seven-figure offer.

Reports had indicated Villa were preparing to loan Barry back out, with the Championship a preferable destination.

Villa boss Unai Emery did not rule out the possibility of Barry staying with the Premier League club, but it appears a permanent move may be an option presented by Celtic.

Last week, Emery said: “He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan.”

Barry was nurtured within West Bromwich Albion’s academy before spending a year in Barcelona’s esteemed youth set-up.

Louie Barry spent a year in Barcelona's youth system.Louie Barry spent a year in Barcelona's youth system.
Louie Barry spent a year in Barcelona's youth system. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Image

He returned to England with Villa in 2020 but has managed just one first-team appearance for the Midlands club.

Villa have loaned Barry out on six separate occasions, with Stockport having borrowed his services twice.

The former England and Republic of Ireland youth international has also spent time with Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Salford City.

