Louie Barry has been linked with Sheffield United, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday - and is reportedly set to be the subject of a seven-figure bid.

The forward, who can also operate out wide, is back at Aston Villa following their decision to recall him from a loan spell at Stockport County.

He enjoyed a prolific spell with the Hatters, registering 15 goals to aid the club’s promotion push in League One.

Louie Barry made his first-team debut for Aston Villa in January 2021. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, the Daily Record have claimed Celtic are set to test Villa’s resolve with a seven-figure offer.

Reports had indicated Villa were preparing to loan Barry back out, with the Championship a preferable destination.

Villa boss Unai Emery did not rule out the possibility of Barry staying with the Premier League club, but it appears a permanent move may be an option presented by Celtic.

Last week, Emery said: “He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan.”

Barry was nurtured within West Bromwich Albion’s academy before spending a year in Barcelona’s esteemed youth set-up.

Louie Barry spent a year in Barcelona's youth system. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Image

He returned to England with Villa in 2020 but has managed just one first-team appearance for the Midlands club.

Villa have loaned Barry out on six separate occasions, with Stockport having borrowed his services twice.