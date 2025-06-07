Sheffield United, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town are featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The clock may be ticking on the first section of the summer transfer window, but clubs will be working relentlessly in the knowledge it will swing open again.

There are already deals being done across the football pyramid, with the likes of Huddersfield, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among those to have made early moves.

The rumour mill is turning at pace and with fans eager to learn their club’s plans, it is a hectic time in the football calendar.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Sheffield United in race for midfielder

Sheffield United are reportedly racing Championship rivals Swansea City for the signature of Leyton Orient star Ethan Galbraith.

The 24-year-old is a cultured midfielder who cut his teeth in Manchester United’s youth system and spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Orient are said to be braced for offers for the Northern Ireland international after their failure to reach the Championship.

Leyton Orient's Ethan Galbraith has been linked with Sheffield United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Leeds United enquire about forward

Fulham’s former Middlesbrough forward Rodrigo Muniz has reportedly been the subject of enquiries made by Leeds United.

It appears the Whites are set on bolstering their frontline and are thought to have shown interest in the Brazilian marksman.

However, it has been suggested the club are more likely to sign others on their shortlist.

Rodrigo Muniz struck eight Premier League goals for Fulham last season. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town sell winger

Sorba Thomas has left Huddersfield Town on a permanent basis following his season on loan in France with Nantes.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Wales, has penned a three-year contract at Stoke City.

Terriers boss Lee Grant said: “Stoke City have presented the club with a generous offer for Sorba’s services and the player has shown a desire to pursue that opportunity, so it’s a deal that works for all concerned. I wish him nothing but the best with his new side.

“We’ve spoken publicly about our desire to have our business concluded as early as possible in this transfer window ahead of an incredibly important summer and pre-season, and that’s as true for departures as it is incoming players. The earlier we can have our squad settled and defined, the better.

