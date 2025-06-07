Sheffield United battle for midfielder, Leeds United enquire and Huddersfield Town sell - transfer latest
The clock may be ticking on the first section of the summer transfer window, but clubs will be working relentlessly in the knowledge it will swing open again.
There are already deals being done across the football pyramid, with the likes of Huddersfield, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among those to have made early moves.
The rumour mill is turning at pace and with fans eager to learn their club’s plans, it is a hectic time in the football calendar.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Sheffield United in race for midfielder
Sheffield United are reportedly racing Championship rivals Swansea City for the signature of Leyton Orient star Ethan Galbraith.
The 24-year-old is a cultured midfielder who cut his teeth in Manchester United’s youth system and spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.
Orient are said to be braced for offers for the Northern Ireland international after their failure to reach the Championship.
Leeds United enquire about forward
Fulham’s former Middlesbrough forward Rodrigo Muniz has reportedly been the subject of enquiries made by Leeds United.
It appears the Whites are set on bolstering their frontline and are thought to have shown interest in the Brazilian marksman.
However, it has been suggested the club are more likely to sign others on their shortlist.
Huddersfield Town sell winger
Sorba Thomas has left Huddersfield Town on a permanent basis following his season on loan in France with Nantes.
The 26-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Wales, has penned a three-year contract at Stoke City.
Terriers boss Lee Grant said: “Stoke City have presented the club with a generous offer for Sorba’s services and the player has shown a desire to pursue that opportunity, so it’s a deal that works for all concerned. I wish him nothing but the best with his new side.
“We’ve spoken publicly about our desire to have our business concluded as early as possible in this transfer window ahead of an incredibly important summer and pre-season, and that’s as true for departures as it is incoming players. The earlier we can have our squad settled and defined, the better.
“Having this agreed early allows us greater flexibility and clarity in the transfer market as we look to continue our work rebuilding the squad and bringing top class talent to the club ahead of the new season.”
