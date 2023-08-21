Sheffield United have been linked with former Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

The 28-year-old left England permanently last year, when his eight-year association with Liverpool came to an end.

However, his move to AC Milan has not been a particularly successful one and he managed just two goals last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, Sheffield United trying to find out if Origi would be keen on a move to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have been linked with former Liverpool forward Divock Origi. Image: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The Blades have been linked with numerous forwards this summer, with Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer among them.

However, the report claims a deal for Archer is an “expensive and difficult” one to do.

There has been some crossover in the players linked with Blades and those said to be on the radar of Leeds United.