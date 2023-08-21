Sheffield United 'looking into' swoop for ex-Liverpool forward previously linked with Leeds United and West Ham United
The 28-year-old left England permanently last year, when his eight-year association with Liverpool came to an end.
However, his move to AC Milan has not been a particularly successful one and he managed just two goals last season.
According to The Sun, Sheffield United trying to find out if Origi would be keen on a move to Bramall Lane.
The Blades have been linked with numerous forwards this summer, with Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer among them.
However, the report claims a deal for Archer is an “expensive and difficult” one to do.
There has been some crossover in the players linked with Blades and those said to be on the radar of Leeds United.
The Whites were said to be keen on Gustavo Hamer before his move to South Yorkshire, while Archer has also been named as a potential target for Daniel Farke’s side.