Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad expects a Sheffield United takeover "will start to accelerate soon", but he hopes to remain involved after it.

The Saudi prince co-owned the Bramall Lane club with Kevin McCabe from 2013 and bought it outright after a 2019 high court case, running it as chairman for the next 19 months.

But even before the Blades won promotion to the Premier League it was clear he did not have the money to match his ambitions, and has been open in his attempts to sell.

Sales to Henry Mauriss and Dozy Mmobuosi fell through in 2022 and 2023 respectively due to Football League concerns about their wealth and its sources but Prince Abdullah is hopeful a deal can be struck soon.

Sales to Henry Mauriss and Dozy Mmobuosi fell through in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Image: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

“We are talking with many parties," he told the Sheffield United Way podcast. “Like every week we get an offer. But I would say there are two or three serious offers. These things take a lot of time.

"It is not like buying a car. Many things go into it.

“We are in advanced stages."

The investment will be much needed.

In January, Sheffield United were put under a transfer embargo having not paid their debts to fellow clubs for past transfers. Although it was lifted shortly before they won promotion to the top-flight, manager Paul Heckingbottom has been working with an extremely tight budget to upgrade for what many regard as Europe's best division.

But the prince, who also discussed the sale of prize asset Iliman Ndiaye, added he does not want to sell 100 per cent and plans to keep the umbrella group United World - which also owns Beerschot, La Berrichonne de Chateauroux Kerala United and Al Hilal United - involved if at all possible.

"I still want to be involved with the club, so United World will be staying at the club but not controlling interest," he said. "Some offers wanted 100 per cent of the club, some preferred that we stay. If all things equal, I’ll prefer to still be part of the club.

"We will see. I think things will start to accelerate soon, I hope. These things take time."