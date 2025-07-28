Sheffield United and Leeds United-linked winger Oliver Antman is reportedly nearing a move to Rangers.

The 23-year-old, a senior Finland international, is considered an exciting talent and shone in the Eredivisie last season.

He has made 36 appearances since his move to Go Ahead Eagles last summer, registering six goals and 16 assists.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, his exploits have fuelled talk of interest from a raft of clubs.

Oliver Antman race seemingly won

EFL Analysis credited Sheffield United and Leeds with interest in the wideman, as well as Leicester City and Southampton.

However, according to the Daily Record, Rangers have reached an agreement to sign the highly-rated creator.

Significant progress on the negotiation front is thought to have been made, paving the way for Antman to become a Gers player.

He looks set to become the latest winger to be recruited by the Scottish giants, who have already signed Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United and Leeds United’s transfer business

When Sheffield United were beaten by Sunderland in the play-off final, fans could have been forgiven for fearing a mass exodus was on the cards.

However, despite intense speculation, midfielder Vinicius Souza is the only key figure to have been prised from South Yorkshire for a significant fee.

On the incomings front, the Blades have loaned Tyler Bindon and Louie Barry from Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa respectively.

Louie Barry is among the new faces at Sheffield United. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

They have also recruited from the Bulgarian top flight, signing defender Mihail Polendakov and winger Ehije Ukaki from Septemvri Sofia and Botev Plovdiv respectively.

Leeds, meanwhile, have brought seven new faces on board as part of their preparations for life back in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri is the latest to have been snapped up, making the switch from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.