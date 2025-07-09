Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl appears likely to miss out on the Leicester City job.

The 35-year-old’s Owls tenure appears to be effectively over, with the German not presiding over pre-season training at St George’s Park.

Uncertainty surrounding his position has lingered for months, stretching back to talk of Southampton interest in the build-up to Christmas.

Leicester have been strongly linked with a move for Rohl, having recently parted with Ruud van Nistelrooy after relegation to the Championship.

There has also talk of interest in Chris Wilder following his Sheffield United exit, but Marti Cifuentes now looks Leicester-bound.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl faces an uncertain future. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leicester City working on deal

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, the Foxes are working to progress a deal to make Cifuentes their new boss.

The 42-year-old was most recently in charge of Queens Park Rangers, having left my mutual consent last month after a period of gardening leave.

It is believed Cifuentes has offered to forego some of the compensation due from QPR in order to make the move happen.

While it does appear he is now the main contender, it has been suggested Wilder and former Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil are still being considered.

Marti Cifuentes is seemingly being lined up by Leicester City. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s situation

Rohl has clearly outlined his desire to leave Wednesday, but will most likely have wanted to have a new post for the 2025/26 season.

He is among Europe’s brightest up-and-coming coaches, but may have to wait until there is a sacking to jump back into the game.

In May, as reported by Kicker, he said: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.