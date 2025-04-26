Southampton have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl and ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior - but appear to have missed out on the latter.

The Saints are heading back to the second tier just a year on from their Championship promotion, having struggled to adapt to life back in the Premier League.

Russell Martin steered the Saints back to the promised land via the play-offs, only to be jettisoned in December with the club languishing at the foot of the table.

Ivan Juric was hired as his successor but was soon axed himself, with Simon Rusk now at the helm as caretaker.

According to The Athletic, Rosenior has penned a new contract with Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg running until 2028. He is believed to have turned down Premier League clubs in order to commit to the deal.

Liam Rosenior has done a stellar job in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg. | SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Although contracts are rarely iron-clad in modern football, it now appears unlikely Rosenior will be leaving his current club.

This could well increase Southampton’s focus on Rohl, a man who has sent his stock soaring with his exploits in South Yorkshire.

In October 2023, he took on an Owls side seemingly destined for an immediate return to League One. He steered Wednesday to safety and has since consolidated them in the Championship despite off-field turbulence.

However, there are serious doubts over his future and Rohl’s public comments have done little to quell speculation.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday sit 13th in the Championship table. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

He said: “I think the chairman of the club knows my decision. I think this is important, the club knows what it is in my mind.

“I think I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows it, not too late, what is in my mind.”

Rosenior was sacked by Hull City in controversial circumstances at the end of the 2023/24 season, with the Tigers having missed out on the Championship play-offs.