Sheffield Wednesday domino effect possible as Southampton-linked former Hull City boss agrees contract
The Saints are heading back to the second tier just a year on from their Championship promotion, having struggled to adapt to life back in the Premier League.
Russell Martin steered the Saints back to the promised land via the play-offs, only to be jettisoned in December with the club languishing at the foot of the table.
Ivan Juric was hired as his successor but was soon axed himself, with Simon Rusk now at the helm as caretaker.
According to The Athletic, Rosenior has penned a new contract with Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg running until 2028. He is believed to have turned down Premier League clubs in order to commit to the deal.
Although contracts are rarely iron-clad in modern football, it now appears unlikely Rosenior will be leaving his current club.
This could well increase Southampton’s focus on Rohl, a man who has sent his stock soaring with his exploits in South Yorkshire.
In October 2023, he took on an Owls side seemingly destined for an immediate return to League One. He steered Wednesday to safety and has since consolidated them in the Championship despite off-field turbulence.
However, there are serious doubts over his future and Rohl’s public comments have done little to quell speculation.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s upcoming clash with Portsmouth, he insisted Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri knows of the decision he has made regarding his future.
He said: “I think the chairman of the club knows my decision. I think this is important, the club knows what it is in my mind.
“I think I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows it, not too late, what is in my mind.”
Rosenior was sacked by Hull City in controversial circumstances at the end of the 2023/24 season, with the Tigers having missed out on the Championship play-offs.
He has bounced back in style with Strasbourg, who have benefited from his status as an astute tactician.
