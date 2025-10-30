Jamal Lowe has revealed why he decided to stay at crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Off-field turbulence made it a bleak summer at Hillsborough and led to a mass exodus. Danny Rohl vacated his role as manager and a raft of senior players also moved on.

Rohl’s successor, Henrik Pedersen, was able to boost his depleted squad with just two loan signings as Ethan Horvath and Harry Amass arrived from Cardiff City and Manchester United respectively.

Lowe is a seasoned figure at 31 and boasts a wealth of EFL experience. He could have sought pastures new in the summer, but stayed to fight for Wednesday’s Championship status.

Jamal Lowe is among the senior figures who remained at Sheffield Wednesday during the summer. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Why Jamal Lowe stayed at Sheffield Wednesday

In an interview with Sky Sports, the pacey forward has lifted the lid on his decision to stay put.

He said: “It’s a special club, it’s a massive club. It’s an opportunity that when it came around last summer, to sign here, I wanted to do.

“It just felt like it was too early to leave. No hard feelings to anyone who did leave, but for me personally, I felt it was too early to leave. I haven’t - I still haven’t - stamped my stamp on what I want to leave the fans [as a] memory of me.

“It’s too early to leave the club, to step away. There’s so much potential at the club, I want to be a part of that.”

Jamal Lowe helped Sheffield Wednesday pull of a Carabao Cup upset against Leeds United in August. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sheffield Wednesday’s new era

Administrators are in place at Wednesday, signalling the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s reign as owner. The hunt is on for a new figure to take the club forward and fans are throwing their support behind the Owls after ending their boycott.

Lowe said: “The fans are doing everything they can, we’re doing everything we can and the administrators are doing everything they can to make sure all bills are paid, all players and stuff are paid, that’s all we can ask for.