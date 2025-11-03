Sheffield Wednesday-linked businessman John Textor has been credited with interest in fellow Championship outfit Derby County.

The 60-year-old is the founder of Eagle Football Hodlings, a group that owns Brazilian club Botafogo, French side Lyon and Belgian outfit RWDM Brussels.

He previously held a stake in Crystal Palace and it has been suggested he wants an English club in his portfolio.

The American has also been linked with Watford, Queens Park Rangers, Charlton Athletic and Derby County.

Derby County

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Textor has put feelers out regarding a potential move for the latter.

The Rams are reportedly looking for extra cash and while Wednesday are thought to be Textor’s first choice, Derby are believed to be his second.

Derby currently sit 17th in the Championship table, while Wednesday are rooted to the foot of it.

Sheffield Wednesday’s current situation

Administrators are currently in place at Hillsborough and are looking for fresh investment. A significant aspect of the challenge on their hands is making sure interested parties are capable of safeguarding the crisis-stricken club’s future.

After a decade of Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership, the Owls are in poor health and in dire need of rejuvenation.

Joint-administrator Paul Stanley, however, has been blown away by the extent of support shown by fans since Chansiri’s removal.

Sheffield Wednesday have been celebrating the end of Dejphon Chansiri's reign as owner. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

He said: “Obviously, we knew there were a lot of fans that would come back to games, and we knew there were a lot of fans that would buy shirts in the shop.

"I think the level to which that has happened has surprised us. We are taking the ideas from people in the club as well. There are some very, very good people at the club and some very loyal people that have been here a long time.