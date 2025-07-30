'You've got to say yes' - Ex-Sheffield United and Leeds United boss admits Sheffield Wednesday job interest
The 76-year-old is a boyhood Sheffield United fan and led the Blades between 1999 and 2007, overseeing promotion to the Premier League in 2006.
He has also led the likes of Leeds, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, but has since retired from management.
Warnock works for Torquay United as a football advisor, but has indicated he would be willing to complete another retirement U-turn to replace Danny Rohl at Wednesday.
Neil Warnock’s shock Sheffield Wednesday claim
When asked by talkSPORT if he would be interested in the job, he said: "Well, you've got to say yes. At my age? Deary me, but you never say never in anything.
“It is a good club, and it does need managing, really. I think they've not had the sustained success.
"I mean, the crowds are unbelievable and they've maintained that, whatever division they've gone down to.
"It's sad to see some of the players leaving now because of their contractual situations, but it will bounce back, all good clubs bounce back.
"I was looking at the fixtures yesterday, I think it's December (the fixture is scheduled for November), Sheffield United vs Wednesday, I was just looking at when I'm going to go and watch a game up there."
Sheffield Wednesday post vacated
Danny Rohl has finally left Hillsborough after months of speculation regarding his future.
While Warnock would seemingly be interested in filling the post, it is widely expected Rohl will be succeeded by his former assistant Henrik Pedersen.
It looks set to be a trying campaign for the Owls, who have seen a raft of first-team players depart amid off-field turmoil.
Among those to have recently moved on are defender Akin Famewo and forward Josh Windass, who have joined Hull City and Wrexham respectively.
