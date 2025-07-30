Former Sheffield United and Leeds United boss Neil Warnock has admitted to interest in the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 76-year-old is a boyhood Sheffield United fan and led the Blades between 1999 and 2007, overseeing promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

He has also led the likes of Leeds, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, but has since retired from management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnock works for Torquay United as a football advisor, but has indicated he would be willing to complete another retirement U-turn to replace Danny Rohl at Wednesday.

Neil Warnock currently holds an advisor role at Torquay United. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Neil Warnock’s shock Sheffield Wednesday claim

When asked by talkSPORT if he would be interested in the job, he said: "Well, you've got to say yes. At my age? Deary me, but you never say never in anything.

“It is a good club, and it does need managing, really. I think they've not had the sustained success.

"I mean, the crowds are unbelievable and they've maintained that, whatever division they've gone down to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's sad to see some of the players leaving now because of their contractual situations, but it will bounce back, all good clubs bounce back.

"I was looking at the fixtures yesterday, I think it's December (the fixture is scheduled for November), Sheffield United vs Wednesday, I was just looking at when I'm going to go and watch a game up there."

Danny Rohl has finally left Sheffield Wednesday. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday post vacated

Danny Rohl has finally left Hillsborough after months of speculation regarding his future.

While Warnock would seemingly be interested in filling the post, it is widely expected Rohl will be succeeded by his former assistant Henrik Pedersen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looks set to be a trying campaign for the Owls, who have seen a raft of first-team players depart amid off-field turmoil.