Sheffield Wednesday 'set to win race' for Leeds United man as fresh twist regarding deal emerges
The 23-year-old’s days at Leeds appear numbered, with reports indicating he is on the verge of leaving West Yorkshire. He has been linked with Birmingham, who are led by his former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.
However, Wednesday are said to be in pole position to secure his signature. The Star have claimed Poveda set off for Sheffield earlier today (February 1), despite fears the Mowbray factor would lure him to the Midlands.
Reports have suggested Poveda is set to leave Leeds permanently, although it has now been claimed a move to Hillsborough could well be a loan.
If a loan deal is indeed struck, he would become Wednesday’s third temporary addition of the current window.
The Owls have already recruited goalkeeper James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion and forward Ike Ugbo from Troyes.
Wednesday have also been linked with Swansea City defender Kristian Pedersen, who has fallen out of favour at the Swansea.com Stadium.