All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sheffield Wednesday 'set to win race' for Leeds United man as fresh twist regarding deal emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly set to win the race for Leeds United winger Ian Poveda ahead of Birmingham City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Feb 2024, 20:41 GMT

The 23-year-old’s days at Leeds appear numbered, with reports indicating he is on the verge of leaving West Yorkshire. He has been linked with Birmingham, who are led by his former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

However, Wednesday are said to be in pole position to secure his signature. The Star have claimed Poveda set off for Sheffield earlier today (February 1), despite fears the Mowbray factor would lure him to the Midlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reports have suggested Poveda is set to leave Leeds permanently, although it has now been claimed a move to Hillsborough could well be a loan.

Ian Poveda is reportedly edging closer to the exit door at Leeds United. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesIan Poveda is reportedly edging closer to the exit door at Leeds United. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Ian Poveda is reportedly edging closer to the exit door at Leeds United. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

If a loan deal is indeed struck, he would become Wednesday’s third temporary addition of the current window.

The Owls have already recruited goalkeeper James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion and forward Ike Ugbo from Troyes.

Wednesday have also been linked with Swansea City defender Kristian Pedersen, who has fallen out of favour at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Related topics:Ian PovedaLeedsTony MowbrayBirmingham CityWest Yorkshire