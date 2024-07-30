Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and West Brom-linked forward subject of 'accepted' £1.3m bid
The 29-year-old had a brief stint in English football during the 2022/23 season, impressing during an explosive loan spell at Cardiff City. He left Danish side FC Midtjylland later in the year but did not make a Championship return, instead joining Spanish side Las Palmas.
Since the conclusion of his maiden La Liga campaign, Kaba has been linked with a return to British shores. Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have been linked, while Wednesday are said to have identified him as an alternative to the in-demand Ike Ugbo.
According to transfer specialist Darren Witcoop, a Championship club have had an offer for Kaba accepted. A number of clubs are said to have expressed interest in the Guinea international, therefore the identity of the reportedly interested party is not easy to predict.
Sheffield United have lost a forward to Las Palmas this summer, with Oli McBurnie now plying his trade at the Estadio Gran Canaria following the expiry of his Blades deal.
Wednesday, meanwhile, have lost talismanic forward Ugbo as he had only been signed on loan from Troyes. Reports have suggested he could be on the move but Wednesday are thought to have competition in the race for his signature.
There may also be a need for reinforcements in the attacking department at The Hawthorns, with West Brom reportedly set to sell Brandon Thomas-Asante to Hull City. Reports have indicated a £3m agreement has been reached following an initial offer of £2.5m from the Tigers.
