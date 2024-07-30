Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United-linked forward Sory Kaba has reportedly been the subject of an accepted £1.3m bid.

The 29-year-old had a brief stint in English football during the 2022/23 season, impressing during an explosive loan spell at Cardiff City. He left Danish side FC Midtjylland later in the year but did not make a Championship return, instead joining Spanish side Las Palmas.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to transfer specialist Darren Witcoop, a Championship club have had an offer for Kaba accepted. A number of clubs are said to have expressed interest in the Guinea international, therefore the identity of the reportedly interested party is not easy to predict.

Sory Kaba has been linked with a return to English football. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Sheffield United have lost a forward to Las Palmas this summer, with Oli McBurnie now plying his trade at the Estadio Gran Canaria following the expiry of his Blades deal.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have lost talismanic forward Ugbo as he had only been signed on loan from Troyes. Reports have suggested he could be on the move but Wednesday are thought to have competition in the race for his signature.