Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City reportedly have Casa Pia’s Jérémy Livolant on their respective radars.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is difficult for transfer discussions to be held among Wednesday supporters as off-field chaos continues to plague the Owls.

Just two signings were made during a summer window in which considerably more left then arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was borrowed from Cardiff City to fill in for the injured Pierce Charles, while defender Harry Amass was loaned in from Manchester United.

Henrik Pedersen’s squad is in dire need of reinforcement, although business simply looks impossible to do against the backdrop of such turbulence and with six embargoes in place.

Wednesday cannot pay transfer of loan fees until the summer of 2027 and are currently unable to add any new faces to their ranks.

However, the Owls will need to keep monitoring players with a view to acting swiftly if an opportunity arises in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jérémy Livolant plies his trade in Portugal with Casa Pia. | CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday linked with attacker

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Livolant has been tracked by the struggling South Yorkshire club.

Stoke are also said to be keen on the attacker, who can be deployed up front or out wide.

A former France youth international, he cut his teeth with Guingamp before earning a move to Bordeaux in 2023.

He spent just one season at Stade Atlantique before moving to Portugal with Casa Pia in 2024. Livolant has since amassed 37 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals. This season, he has registered three goals and three assists in Portugal’s top tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henrik Pedersen is working with a threadbare Sheffield Wednesday squad. | Tony King/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday’s turbulence

Wednesday have had to rely heavily on academy prospects this season and many have performed admirably.

However, avoiding relegation to League One would be a momentous achievement for the Owls. A points deduction appears likely with transgressions stacking up and it remains to be seen whether ownership of the club can be wrestled from Dejphon Chansiri.