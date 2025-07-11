'Agreement reached' - Sheffield Wednesday takeover edges closer as important steps taken
Pressure is mounting on Chansiri, with Wednesday’s off-field issues having worsened of late.
Various protests against his ownership were staged last season and scrutiny on the 57-year-old is only intensifying.
Issues relating to the payment of players and staff have taken frustration levels to new heights and it appears likely Wednesday will lose key players this summer.
However, it is starting to appear an end to the turbulence may be in sight for the crisis-stricken Championship club.
Sheffield Wednesday takeover progress
According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton, at least one buyer has signed documents related to a proposed takeover.
While it does not mean a deal is done, there at least appears to be some significant progress being made towards ending Chansiri’s reign.
Writing on social media platform X, Staton said: “Per sources, understand an agreement has been reached with at least one prospective buyer for Sheffield Wednesday.
“Believe documents were out for signing yesterday and at least one buyer has signed theirs. This doesn’t mean a deal is done but the process is moving.”
Last month, Chansiri issued a lengthy statement and reiterated his willingness to part with the Owls.
Dejphon Chansiri on possibility of sale
He said: “I understand our fans are not happy and wish for me to sell, which some have said when contacting me direct. All I ask is please do not believe everything you read in the media or on social media. I repeat that I am willing to sell but the deal must be correct on all fronts – it is not just about the price.
“I have been seriously engaging in looking for investment from new parties, and continue to do so to quickly remedy this situation.
“I also understand the frustrations of everyone at this difficult time. I can only apologise to our people once again and assure you all that I am doing everything I can, every minute of every day, to ensure the situation is resolved in the best possible way for now and the future.”
