Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has reportedly reached an agreement with at least one prospective buyer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pressure is mounting on Chansiri, with Wednesday’s off-field issues having worsened of late.

Various protests against his ownership were staged last season and scrutiny on the 57-year-old is only intensifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issues relating to the payment of players and staff have taken frustration levels to new heights and it appears likely Wednesday will lose key players this summer.

However, it is starting to appear an end to the turbulence may be in sight for the crisis-stricken Championship club.

Dejphon Chansiri is looking to end his decade-long ownership of Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday takeover progress

According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton, at least one buyer has signed documents related to a proposed takeover.

While it does not mean a deal is done, there at least appears to be some significant progress being made towards ending Chansiri’s reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media platform X, Staton said: “Per sources, understand an agreement has been reached with at least one prospective buyer for Sheffield Wednesday.

“Believe documents were out for signing yesterday and at least one buyer has signed theirs. This doesn’t mean a deal is done but the process is moving.”

Last month, Chansiri issued a lengthy statement and reiterated his willingness to part with the Owls.

Dejphon Chansiri is under pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Dejphon Chansiri on possibility of sale

He said: “I understand our fans are not happy and wish for me to sell, which some have said when contacting me direct. All I ask is please do not believe everything you read in the media or on social media. I repeat that I am willing to sell but the deal must be correct on all fronts – it is not just about the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been seriously engaging in looking for investment from new parties, and continue to do so to quickly remedy this situation.