Sheffield Wednesday talks, Leeds United transfer blow and Sheffield United linked with playmaker - transfer latest
The summer transfer window swings open in just two days and speculation regarding incomings and outgoings are rife across the board. Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, June 12.
Sheffield Wednesday in advanced talks
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in advanced talks about signing defender Max Lowe from their bitter rivals Sheffield United. The 27-year-old has crossed a divide before, joining Nottingham Forest despite having previously turned out for Derby County.
The former England youth international is available to snap up as a free agent, with his contract at Bramall Lane up at the end of the month.
Potential transfer blow for Leeds United
Leeds United-linked defender Ben Johnson is said to have been offered a new deal by West Ham United. The 24-year-old’s current deal is set to expire and he has been reported to be a target for a host of clubs, including Leeds.
However, the Hammers have reportedly tabled a new and improved five-year deal in an attempt to retain the former England under-21 international.
Sheffield United monitoring playmaker
Sheffield United are reportedly monitoring developments regarding Wales international Tom Lawrence. The playmaker is currently on the books of Celtic, although is said to be attracting interest.
Besiktas and Ipswich Town have been named as potential suitors, while the Blades are thought to have reignited interest having previously tried to sign Lawrence in 2022.
Former Huddersfield Town loan star eyed by Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a swoop for former Huddersfield Town loan star Levi Colwill. Since his time with the Terriers, Colwill has flourished into a cultured Premier League defender and his exploits appear to have generated interest.
Colwill is said to be aware of interest, although reports have suggested Chelsea do not want to part ways with the 21-year-old.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.