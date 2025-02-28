A huge night is in store at Hillsborough with Sheffield Wednesday set to lock horns with Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have play-off ambitions but have drifted into 13th, six points behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers.

A win over Sunderland, who occupy fourth, would be a huge statement of intent and a boost to their hopes of gatecrashing the promotion picture party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, comments made by Wednesday boss Danny Rohl have sparked worry in S6. He has alluded to fitness concerns in the camp, but did not delve into many specifics.

Danny Rohl has decisions to make ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's battle with Sunderland. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

He said: "I will not speak too much about names but it's a tough week for us and you will see why on Friday. Ibi (Cissoko) was ill as well during the week - let's see but on Thursday he trained.

“Some players come closer (to full fitness). Dommer (Dominic Iorfa) is coming closer but we have three or four big question marks and we have to find solutions. But I'm convinced the team on the pitch will be on fire."

Rohl’s vague stance has made it difficult to put together a predicted XI - but The Yorkshire Post have managed.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: James Beadle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierce Charles is a highly-rated young stopper and there is a strong belief he will enjoy a bright future between the sticks. For now, however, Beadle has the gloves.

Right-back: Yan Valery

If there are no concerns over fitness, Valery seems likely to start.

Centre-back: Michael Ihiekwe

He was linked with a move away from Hillsborough last month but has enjoyed an impressive return to the fold.

Centre-back: Max Lowe

The former Sheffield United man adds balance to the Wednesday backline.

Max Lowe has featured regularly for Sheffield Wednesday this season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Left-back: Ryo Hatuse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a taste of action at Burnley last week and there may be a temptation to use the new arrival from the start.

Central midfield: Shea Charles

When fit, he is among the first choices on the teamsheet.

Central midfield: Barry Bannan

See above, with the slight variation being he is probably the first written down. A crucial cog in Rohl’s Owls machine.

Attacking midfield: Svante Ingelsson

Stuart Armstrong has not been pictured in training, sparking fears he may be among those unavailable. If that is the case, Ingelsson may get a chance.

Svante Ingelsson could be given the nod against Sunderland. | George Wood/Getty Images

Right wing: Djeidi Gassama

The wideman is among those who could cause Sunderland damage in the final third.

Left wing: Josh Windass

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His importance to the Wednesday cause has repeatedly been made clear this term.

Forward: Ike Ugbo