Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Predicted XI with major change as Danny Rohl admission prompts reshuffle
The Owls have play-off ambitions but have drifted into 13th, six points behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers.
A win over Sunderland, who occupy fourth, would be a huge statement of intent and a boost to their hopes of gatecrashing the promotion picture party.
However, comments made by Wednesday boss Danny Rohl have sparked worry in S6. He has alluded to fitness concerns in the camp, but did not delve into many specifics.
He said: "I will not speak too much about names but it's a tough week for us and you will see why on Friday. Ibi (Cissoko) was ill as well during the week - let's see but on Thursday he trained.
“Some players come closer (to full fitness). Dommer (Dominic Iorfa) is coming closer but we have three or four big question marks and we have to find solutions. But I'm convinced the team on the pitch will be on fire."
Rohl’s vague stance has made it difficult to put together a predicted XI - but The Yorkshire Post have managed.
Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: James Beadle
Pierce Charles is a highly-rated young stopper and there is a strong belief he will enjoy a bright future between the sticks. For now, however, Beadle has the gloves.
Right-back: Yan Valery
If there are no concerns over fitness, Valery seems likely to start.
Centre-back: Michael Ihiekwe
He was linked with a move away from Hillsborough last month but has enjoyed an impressive return to the fold.
Centre-back: Max Lowe
The former Sheffield United man adds balance to the Wednesday backline.
Left-back: Ryo Hatuse
He was given a taste of action at Burnley last week and there may be a temptation to use the new arrival from the start.
Central midfield: Shea Charles
When fit, he is among the first choices on the teamsheet.
Central midfield: Barry Bannan
See above, with the slight variation being he is probably the first written down. A crucial cog in Rohl’s Owls machine.
Attacking midfield: Svante Ingelsson
Stuart Armstrong has not been pictured in training, sparking fears he may be among those unavailable. If that is the case, Ingelsson may get a chance.
Right wing: Djeidi Gassama
The wideman is among those who could cause Sunderland damage in the final third.
Left wing: Josh Windass
His importance to the Wednesday cause has repeatedly been made clear this term.
Forward: Ike Ugbo
To say it has been a tough season for Ugbo would be an understatement. If Michael Smith’s illness rules him out, the Canada-capped frontman could get the nod.
