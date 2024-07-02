Southampton, Aston Villa and Leicester City men are among the frontrunners to join Hull City in the summer transfer window.

A new era is being ushered in at the MKM Stadium, spearheaded by a new head coach in Tim Walter. He has been brought in to succeed Liam Rosenior, who was axed after the club’s failure to reach the Championship play-offs last term.

Expectations will be high and the pressure will be on for Hull, who will need a summer of shrewd business if they are to reach the Premier League. The Tigers recently made their first senior addition, landing Ryan Giles on a permanent deal from Luton Town following his loan stint at the club.

Here are the players Sportcasting believe are most likely to follow Giles through the door at Hull.

Samuel Edozie is currently on the books of Southampton. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Zan Celar - 8/11

Hull have been linked with a move for the Slovenian marksman, who has been prolific in Switzerland with Lugano. He was part of Slovenia’s Euro 2024 squad before they were eliminated by Portugal.

Cameron Archer - 6/1

Archer spent last season at Sheffield United, although Aston Villa were obligated to buy him back when the Blades were relegated to the Championship. He has been linked with AFC Bournemouth and would arguably be a coup for any Championship club.

Luke Thomas - 6/1

Giles’ arrival would suggest a move for Thomas is unlikely, considering the 23-year-old is also a left-back. He was loaned out twice by Leicester City last season, first to Sheffield United and then to Middlesbrough.

Callum Doyle - 7/1

Manchester City have loaned the defender out for the last three seasons and he appears no closer to a first-team breakthrough at the Eithad Stadium. Another Championship move may be sensible for the 20-year-old, who won the Championship title with Leicester City last season.

Samuel Edozie - 7/1

The winger featured at Wembley as Southampton defeated Leeds United, but was not a regular starter for the Saints last term. The offer of regular football in the Championship could prove tempting.

Japhet Tanganga - 9/1

It once appeared as if the defender would be a regular at Tottenham Hotspur, but he slipped down the pecking order. After a loan spell at Millwall last season, he could be on the move again.

Tom Cannon - 9/1

The 21-year-old was in-demand last summer and was linked with the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday. He ended up leaving Everton for Leicester City but saw his season disrupted by injury.

Brandon Williams - 14/1

