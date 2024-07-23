Southampton 'in talks' over deal for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City target
The 21-year-old has been part of Palace’s pre-season preparations, having returned from injury in the second half of last season. Reports have indicated Palace were ready to send him on loan to the Championship, with a raft of clubs linked.
Hull have been credited with interest having been named as a potential destination for the wideman last summer. Sheffield United are also thought to have expressed interest in a temporary arrangement, while Leeds have been reported to be in the hunt.
However, it has also been claimed Southampton have approached Palace about signing Rak-Sakyi permanently. According to Sky Sports, negotiations are ongoing with the Saints prepared to take him on loan with a buy option.
In order to get the deal done, Southampton are said to be prepared to increase the value of the buy option to persuade Palace to part ways with the winger.
Rak-Sakyi spent the 2022/23 season away from Selhurst Park, lighting up League One with Charlton Athletic. When he was not sent out again last summer, many assumed he was on the cusp of a breakthrough.
Regular appearances in the early stages of the campaign suggested he was on the brink but injury slowed his progress. Southampton, meanwhile, have been busy on the recruitment front as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.
