Southampton are reportedly locked in talks with Crystal Palace over a deal to sign Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City-linked winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 21-year-old has been part of Palace’s pre-season preparations, having returned from injury in the second half of last season. Reports have indicated Palace were ready to send him on loan to the Championship, with a raft of clubs linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it has also been claimed Southampton have approached Palace about signing Rak-Sakyi permanently. According to Sky Sports, negotiations are ongoing with the Saints prepared to take him on loan with a buy option.

Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been linked with a raft of clubs. Image: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In order to get the deal done, Southampton are said to be prepared to increase the value of the buy option to persuade Palace to part ways with the winger.

Rak-Sakyi spent the 2022/23 season away from Selhurst Park, lighting up League One with Charlton Athletic. When he was not sent out again last summer, many assumed he was on the cusp of a breakthrough.