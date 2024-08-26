Huddersfield’s impressive start to the season continued, as the Terriers made it three league wins from three with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Callum Marshall, signed on loan from West Ham United, notched the decisive goal after 20 minutes.

Barnsley appeared to be on course for victory when they gave themselves a two-goal advantage at Oakwell against Northampton Town. Goals from Max Watters and Adam Phillips had the Reds in the driving seat, but the lead was surrendered in the second half. Liam McCarron and Jack Baldwin netted in the latter stages, securing a 2-2 draw for the visitors.

Rotherham, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat on the road against Wycombe Wanderers. Cameron Humphreys, the Rotherham defender’s namesake, opened the scoring before ex-Miller Kieran Sadlier doubled the Chairboys lead.

Elsewhere, there were wins for a range of promotion hopefuls including Birmingham City and Wrexham. After three rounds of fixtures, OLBG have deployed their supercomputer to simulate the rest of the 2024/25 League One season.