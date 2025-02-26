Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Ryan Lowe is reportedly being considered for the vacant Tranmere Rovers job.

The League Two outfit have parted ways with Nigel Adkins, having struck a mutual agreement following their 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

He has been temporarily replaced by his assistant, Andy Crosby, who will be in the dugout for their battle with Port Vale at the weekend.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Lowe is among those being mulled over by Tranmere.

Ryan Lowe helped Sheffield Wednesday escape League One in 2012. | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

The 47-year-old, who helped fire Wednesday to promotion from League One in 2012, also represented Tranmere during his playing days.

His history with the club could prove crucial to Tranmere’s chances of landing him, as he would arguably be a major coup for the club.

Lowe was last employed by Preston North End, who he abruptly left just one game into the current Championship campaign.

Ryan Lowe left Preston North End just one game into the current campaign. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

He had previously led Bury and Plymouth Argyle, leading both to promotion from League Two.