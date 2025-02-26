Tranmere Rovers next manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End man 'considered' for role
The League Two outfit have parted ways with Nigel Adkins, having struck a mutual agreement following their 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley.
He has been temporarily replaced by his assistant, Andy Crosby, who will be in the dugout for their battle with Port Vale at the weekend.
According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Lowe is among those being mulled over by Tranmere.
The 47-year-old, who helped fire Wednesday to promotion from League One in 2012, also represented Tranmere during his playing days.
His history with the club could prove crucial to Tranmere’s chances of landing him, as he would arguably be a major coup for the club.
Lowe was last employed by Preston North End, who he abruptly left just one game into the current Championship campaign.
He had previously led Bury and Plymouth Argyle, leading both to promotion from League Two.
Tranmere sit 22nd in the League Two table, two points above the relegation zone.
