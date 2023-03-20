News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

When is the FA Cup semi-final between Sheffield United and Manchester City and how to get tickets?

Sheffield United have reached the final four of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014 after beating Blackburn Rovers

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom but the Blades have an FA Cup semi-final clash to look forward to next month against Manchester City.

The Yorkshire club will be playing at Wembley for the first time since 2014 when they last reached the final four of the same competition. A tough clash against the current English champions awaits but they will no doubt be backed in big numbers in the capital.

When is the FA Cup semi-final?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of 22-23 April. It is yet to be known whether the Blades will be playing on the Saturday or the Sunday.

The other tie is Manchester United against Brighton and Hove Albion meaning Sheffield United are the last Football League side remaining.

How to get tickets?

Tickets are not on sale yet and further details including the allocation will be announced in due course. They will be available to purchase on the official website when they go live.

In the meantime, Sheffield United have some big league games coming up before next month including fixtures against Norwich City, Wigan Athletic, Burnley, Cardiff City and Bristol City as they look to pip Middlesbrough to 2nd spot.