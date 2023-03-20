Sheffield United have reached the final four of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014 after beating Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom but the Blades have an FA Cup semi-final clash to look forward to next month against Manchester City.

The Yorkshire club will be playing at Wembley for the first time since 2014 when they last reached the final four of the same competition. A tough clash against the current English champions awaits but they will no doubt be backed in big numbers in the capital.

When is the FA Cup semi-final?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of 22-23 April. It is yet to be known whether the Blades will be playing on the Saturday or the Sunday.

The other tie is Manchester United against Brighton and Hove Albion meaning Sheffield United are the last Football League side remaining.

How to get tickets?

Tickets are not on sale yet and further details including the allocation will be announced in due course. They will be available to purchase on the official website when they go live.