Sheffield United fans have a trip down to Wembley to look forward to as Manchester City and Erling Haaland await them

Sheffield United are through to the semi-final of the FA Cup after their dramatic 3-2 win over fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers over the weekend. Tommy Doyle scored a late winner for Paul Heckinbottom’s side to fire them to Wembley.

Current Premier League champions Manchester City now await the Blades in the last four, with Manchester United playing Brighton and Hove Albion in the other tie.

Sheffield United’s cup run has seen them beat Millwall, Wrexham and Tottenham Hotspur before their win over Blackburn.

What is the prize money for reaching the semi-final?

The Blades will receive £500,000 just for reaching the semi-finals of the competition. However, if they were to beat Manchester City they would bank £1,000,000.

Reaching the final would then see them get another £1,000,000 and then would then land £2,000,000 if they got their hands on the famous trophy.

Sheffield United have won the FA Cup four times in the past in 1898-99, 1901-02, 1914-15 and 1924-25 and they were also runners-up in 1900-01 and 1935-36.

