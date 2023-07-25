Transfer speculation is rife with the summer window in full swing and the 2023/24 season fast approaching.

This summer’s window is presenting different challenges to different clubs, who all have unique squad situations. Leeds United, for example, must assemble a squad capable of a promotion tilt while cutting their cloth following relegation from the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday have a threadbare squad that must be bulked up in the image of a new manager, whereas Huddersfield Town need to ensure stability is a possibility this season after almost dropping out of the second tier.

Situations may be unique but one thing all Yorkshire clubs have in common this summer is their busy schedules, with competitive action just around the corner.

There is a lot of transfer speculation with the summer window in full swing. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Here are the latest transfer headlines from across Yorkshire.

Former Leeds United star makes shock move to non-league club

Former Leeds United forward Ross McCormack has made a shock return to football by signing for non-league outfit Liversedge. The 36-year-old, once a talismanic figure at Elland Road, had been out of the game since 2021. However, he has been unveiled by eighth-tier side Liversedge as both a player and the club’s director of football.

A tweet posted by Liversedge’s official account read: “We are delighted to announce Ross will join us as a player/director of football. Bringing an additional wealth of knowledge and experience to the Liversedge FC family, we can't wait to have him on board.”

Sheffield Wednesday set to make second summer signing

Chile international Juan Delgado is reportedly in England ahead of a proposed move to Sheffield Wednesday. The Star understand he has landed in the country and that it is looking increasingly likely he will become Wednesday’s second senior addition of the summer, following the capture of Reece James from Blackpool.

He has already worked with Owls boss Xisco Munoz, as the Spaniard served as assistant manager at Gimnastic while Delgado was on the books there.

Leeds United forward attracts Serie A interest

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has reportedly caught the eye of Italian side Lecce. CalcioLecce have claimed the Serie A outfit hold an interest in the 21-year-old, who spent the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign on loan in the Championship with Sunderland.

Gelhardt has been limited to mostly cameo appearances since arriving at Elland Road from Wigan Athletic in 2020. He showed plenty of initial promise under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa but failed to progress into a first-team regular and a loan exit was sanctioned in January.

Sheffield Wednesday to miss out on target

Sheffield Wednesday target Bailey Peacock-Farrell is reportedly set to join Danish outfit Aarhus. Owls boss Xisco Munoz has confirmed the Burney goalkeeper is on the club’s radar, although Alan Nixon of The Sun has claimed on his Patreon page that the stopper has been cleared to join Aarhus.