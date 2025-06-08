Cat Ferguson underlines growing reputation with breakthrough win at Tour of Britain

Yorkshire’s Cat Ferguson underlined her status as the rising star of British women’s cycling with a landmark victory in the teeming rain on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Skipton, already a two-time junior world champion in time-trial and road race, showed the home crowds what she is capable of with a sprint victory into Kelso to clinch stage three of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women, her first win at UCI World Tour level.

That put her into the leaders’ jersey ahead of the final stage around Glasgow on Sunday, and although she fell within three seconds of defending that and winning the four-day general classification, it was still a hugely successful week for the talented rider.

Ferguson outsprinted fellow Brit Josie Nelson (Team Picnic PostNL) and eventual race winner Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez), as a five rider group contested the finish on The Square in Kelso, amidst another torrential downpour on Saturday.

Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) Wins Stage 3 of the women's Tour of Britain in Kelso (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Coming on the back of a fifth-place finish in stage one into Redcar on Thursday, and after Movistar had entrusted her with the honour of leading their team this week, it was a victory that justified her growing reputation.

Ferguson said: “I am so over the moon. This is one of the races I was so excited to do this season, and I really wanted to come here in good form and show Britain how good I can be, and I think I have proved that today.”

Just three seconds separated race leader Ferguson from Wollaston before the start of the final stage in Glasgow and the general classification battle came down to the final corner of the last stage, with nothing separating the two riders in terms of timings. Over the course of the three intermediate sprints, Wollaston had clawed back her deficit by crossing the line first each time ahead of her rival, meaning the New Zealander’s third place stage finish, and subsequent four bonus seconds saw her claim the Lloyds green jersey and the overall race win, her biggest win to date.

Wollaston said: “The plan was to get as many seconds as I could, and unfortunately Cat was on my wheel for every single one, so it really came down to the last sprint.”

Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) finished second in the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women, won a stage and claimed the points jersey (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Ferguson secured victory in the points and young rider classifications, as well as the combativity award for the final stage.

The young Yorkshire star said: “I headed into the final sprint and I was in an ok position but I got a bit chopped up on some corners before, and really that was it, Ally went away and I knew that was it. Of course I am gutted but she was the strongest today.

“I am still happy with second place. If you had told me at the beginning of the week I would have been second, I would have been over the moon, so I can’t be too disappointed.

“It has been a really good and memorable week with all the amazing crowds and my family here, so thank you to the team and everyone for your support.”