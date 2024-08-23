North Yorkshire Paralympic hopeful breaks records and barriers with support from Guide Dogs

At just 16 years old, Archie, a fiercely competitive and sport-mad teenager from Spofforth in North Yorkshire, is making headlines in the world of para-sport.

With support from Guide Dogs, leading sight loss charity for people with vision impairments, Archie recently achieved a major milestone by breaking a long-standing record in the S11 100m Breaststroke, previously held by Paralympic legend Tim Reddish, CBE.

Despite narrowly missing out on a place at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Archie is determined to represent his country at the highest level by 2028. Guide Dogs will continue to be a vital part of Archie’s journey, providing ongoing support to help him reach his ambitious goals.

Archie, who is registered as severely sight impaired due to a rare genetic condition known as severe retinal dystrophy, has never let his vision impairment define him. "I’ve never let my vision impairment be an issue," says Archie. "I’ve always decided what I want to do and pushed to do it. Sport is a massive part of my life, and I think there is a sport for everyone – you just need to give it a go."

Archie’s journey in competitive swimming began when he was 9, quickly discovering his natural talent in the pool. He currently holds four British men's records in the S11 category, and last month, at the British Summer Championships, he broke Tim Reddish’s 24-year-old record in the 100m Breaststroke.

Archie’s father, Charlie, describes him as a "fish" in the water, with an innate talent that feeds his competitive nature. "The hard work Archie has put into his swimming makes us incredibly proud. From the first moment of seeing him in the water, we knew he was something special," says Charlie.

This year, Archie was invited to trials for the Paralympic Games in Paris. While he didn’t make the team, he achieved a personal best and gained invaluable experience. He was also invited to join the Paralympic Inspiration Programme (PiP), where he will travel to Paris this August to learn more about the Games and prepare for future competitions.

Guide Dogs have played a crucial role in supporting Archie’s journey, just as they have for Tim. Tim, CBE, a former Paralympic swimmer who also competed in the S11 category, who turned to swimming after being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa at age 31, quickly found that the sport gave him structure, purpose, and freedom. "In the early days, when I was losing my sight, I wasn’t sure if a guide dog was right for me – I knew I would be travelling for my sport, and you can’t fold up your dog like your white cane," Tim recalls.

Tim was paired with his first guide dog in 1990 and has since been supported by five more. "My guide dogs have given me freedom, self-belief, and opportunity. Whether it was as an athlete travelling from A to B, or my work in business, having a guide dog gives me freedom."

"Sport is great at promoting inclusion and showing that you can achieve your dreams," says Tim. "My motto is always: provide me with the opportunity – don’t worry about my impairment or my disability – and we can succeed together."

Competing in three Paralympic Games – Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, and Sydney 2000 – Tim won a total of five medals. Beyond the pool, he became Executive Director of Para Swimming and later Chairman of the British Paralympic Association. Tim continues to advocate for young para-athletes, including Archie, who has now broken one of Tim's long-standing records.

"When I see more and more youngsters like Archie coming along, it's exciting to me. My records have stood for too long, and I'm thrilled to see the next generation breaking them," adds Tim.

Tim won 46 medals throughout his swimming career, and his influence extended beyond the pool as he became Executive Director of Para Swimming and later Chairman of the British Paralympic Association. Tim continues to advocate for young para-athletes, including Archie, who has now broken four of Tim’s previous records.

"When I see more and more youngsters like Archie coming along, it's exciting to me. My records have stood for too long, and I’m thrilled to see the next generation breaking them," adds Tim.

Guide Dogs has been supporting Archie’s journey with funding provided by North Yorkshire County Council. Senior Habilitation Specialist Andrew Lambert has been working with Archie to enhance his mobility and independence.

With the help from Andrew, Archie is gaining the skills and confidence to navigate the world independently as he prepares to start his A levels.

Charlie Hare, Archie’s father, highlights the significant impact of this support: "Without Guide Dogs, we wouldn’t have an independent child who just wants to do what all other 16-year-olds want to do”

“He is so much more independent around the house in making his food, getting his own clothes. We have definitely seen that connection for Archie that Guide Dogs really do ‘get it’ and as parents that’s what you want. You want to know there are specialists there who can support your children.”

Andrew Lambert has been working closely with Archie to develop essential skills as he prepares for a transition to a new school for his A levels. "I really like working with Andrew; he’s really good at taking the time to explain things to me," says Archie.

As Archie continues to pursue his dreams, he is not only a rising star in British para-sport but also a source of inspiration for other young people facing similar challenges.