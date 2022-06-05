Wakefield celebrate Lee Gaskell's late try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Willie Poching's relegation-threatened side were staring down the barrel of an eighth straight defeat as they trudged off at half-time against Hull FC.

The Black and Whites were full value for their 18-6 lead and appeared to be well on course for a fifth win in six games.

But Wakefield displayed the kind of spirit that has seen them defy the odds time and again to stay in Super League.

Jacob Miller knocks over the winning drop goal. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Corey Hall's late try gave Trinity hope before Lee Gaskell's converted effort sent the match to golden point.

That set the stage for Jacob Miller to slot over a nerveless drop goal, taking Wakefield four points clear of bottom side Toulouse Olympique.

If Trinity do go on to survive, the moment Miller ended the long losing run will not be forgotten.

Hull, meanwhile, will be desperate to ensure the result does not spark a repeat of 2021 when their season came off the rails after the halfway point.

Adam Swift celebrates a try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Brett Hodgson's team could point to the loss of Jake Connor to a knee injury as the turning point.

The full-back laid on Hull's first two tries to take his tally of assists for the season to 24 but the Black and Whites were left sweating over the results of scans.

Wakefield, too, lost a key man to injury in wretched conditions at Belle Vue.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for out-of-form Trinity when Reece Lyne hobbled off with an ankle issue inside the opening four minutes, seemingly ending his hopes of playing for England against the Combined Nations All Stars on June 18.

Corey Hall slides over for Wakefield. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Connor has yet to convince Shaun Wane of his international credentials but he continues to play an instrumental role for Hull.

Alarm bells ring in the opposition defence when the full-back gets his hands on the ball close to the line and he took his first chance to influence the game.

With Wakefield's right-edge defenders second-guessing themselves, Connor had enough time to assess his options and after a slight feint put Adam Swift over in the corner with a nice lofted pass.

When Luke Gale's touchline conversion sailed between the posts, Trinity could have been forgiven for allowing their heads to drop.

But Poching's men responded positively to the early setbacks and went on to dominate the rest of the opening quarter.

Mason Lino had a try ruled out after an attempted miracle ball by James Batchelor as he fell into touch was called forward before Gaskell was pulled down just short of the line on the last tackle.

Wakefield were winning the forward battle, forcing Gale and Josh Reynolds to kick from deep.

But they lacked confidence with ball in hand and failed to ask enough questions of the Hull defence while they were dominating field position.

The Black and Whites soon turned the tide, firing a warning shot when Gale went over from a forward pass.

Hull looked more dangerous when they got into opposition territory and in Connor they have Super League's assist king.

He laid on the second try after popping up on the right edge, his neat pass allowing Darnell McIntosh to finish in the corner.

Gale added the extras and then knocked over a penalty when Wakefield were caught offside to give Hull what appeared to be an unassailable 14-0 lead.

Cameron Scott had another try chalked off as the Airlie Birds threatened to run away with it but Trinity struck next against the run of play.

Matty Ashurst was put through a hole by Miller and crawled his way over after Hull failed to wrap him up.

Lino reduced the deficit to 14-6, seemingly giving Wakefield something to take with them into half-time.

But in keeping with a team down on their luck, Poching's men conceded again in the final seconds of the half.

As Trinity defenders panicked, Swift waited for Gale's wicked kick to bounce in his favour before touching down.

Gale missed the chance to give Hull a three-score lead from the touchline, which would come back to haunt the visitors.

For a long time there was no hint of a Wakefield comeback, even in the immediate aftermath of the injury that forced Connor off the field.

But the Black and Whites looked toothless in attack in the absence of Connor and that kept Trinity in the game heading into the closing stages.

Wakefield's chances appeared to be over when Tom Lineham became the latest player to have a try disallowed for a forward pass.

There were audible groans after Trinity allowed the second of two drop-outs to bounce into touch but the hosts kept plugging away and had a lifeline when Hall pounced on an error by McIntosh to score.

With the irrepressible David Fifita driving the hosts forward, Hull were in for an uncomfortable final 10 minutes.

Wakefield knocked on the door without success and there was a sense that the Black and Whites were out of the woods when Jordy Crowther knocked on in front of the posts.

But Trinity were not in the mood to let the opportunity slip away, Gaskell dummying his way over inside the final two minutes.

Lino kept his cool to send the game to golden point and Wakefield showed immense character to get the job done.

The Black and Whites ran hard at the start of extra time to set up two opportunities for Gale but on each occasion he sent his drop-goal attempt off target.

As the end of the first period of golden point came into view, Trinity entered Hull territory and Miller held his nerve to spark jubilant scenes in the rain at Belle Vue.

Wakefield Trinity: Gaskell, Murphy, Hall, Lyne, Lineham, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor.

Substitutes: Arona, Butler, Tanginoa, Crowther.

Hull FC: Connor, McIntosh, Wynne, Scott, Swift, Reynolds, Gale, Evans, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Ma'u, Brown.

Substitutes: Fash, Griffin, Lovodua, Satae.