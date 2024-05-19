Ian Watson insists Huddersfield Giants are not in a rut despite the manner of their Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Warrington Wolves.

Warrington scored eight tries in a 46-10 rout to book a Wembley date with Wigan Warriors and extend Huddersfield's losing run to four games, in stark contrast to the five-match winning streak that preceded it.

The Giants have been hammered by Wigan and Warrington on consecutive weekends after pushing St Helens and Salford Red Devils close.

"I wouldn't say we're in a rut," said Watson.

"We've played some very, very good teams and weren't a million miles away in two of those games.

"I don't want to make excuses for us because we've got to be better and want to be better, but we've had a fair few injuries at the start of the year which hasn't helped.

"It's what we've got to deal with. What we can't do is let this little spell define our season.

"We've got to show what we're about. There are some players coming back so hopefully we'll be in a bit of a better position."

Ian Watson before kick-off at the Totally Wicked Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield had the chance to set up a repeat of the 2022 final against Wigan but were out of the game inside the opening quarter after conceding three early tries.

The Giants could only respond through Adam Swift and Kevin Naiqama in the St Helens sunshine.

"We're hurting," added Watson.

"We had a plan that we wanted to execute but it just didn't materialise with the breakaway try at the start of the game. Then for them to back it up and get a 12-0 lead in a semi-final when it's as warm as it is, it's pretty tough.

Matt Dufty celebrates a try in front of the Warrington fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Momentum is a big thing in the game now and once you lose it, it's very difficult to turn it around."

Huddersfield are sweating over the fitness of Swift ahead of their Super League return against Leigh Leopards on Friday after he was forced off at half-time with the same injury that ruled him out of the Wigan game.

"It's his groin," confirmed Watson.