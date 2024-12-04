On my trip to Vienna, I visited one of The Times’ best Christmas markets in Europe and left thinking I could have bought everything on offer.

Every time I travel I learn something new about myself and this trip was certainly no exception.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, I haven’t been travelling as much.

Before this trip to Vienna, I used to get travel anxiety.

Last week, however, I travelled on my own for the first time - it only took me 33 years to do it - and it felt amazing. I finally broke through the fear that has been holding me back.

The Yorkshire Post reporter Liana Jacob in Vienna. | National World

I stayed with a couple of friends I’ve known since childhood in Vienna last week and spending time with them brought about so many feelings including nostalgia, happiness, anxiety, excitement, surprise, love, disbelief, anticipation and annoyance.

Throughout the week I spent my days exploring all the tourist attractions and areas in Vienna including a number of its elaborate Christmas markets.

Everything sparkled in Vienna like a Christmas tree; they clearly go all out during the festive season and that’s what I loved most about it.

One of my friends has been living in Vienna for four years and was the best tour guide; she showed me the most popular and famous attractions and places to visit in the city.

The Christmas season always brings out my inner child and exploring the wide variety of traditional toys, decorations, sweet treats and festive drinks at Rathausplatz Christkindlmarkt was nostalgic to say the least.

Rathausplatz Christmas market. | National World

Rathausplatz has been named the 13th best Christmas market in Europe by The Times for its skating rinks and traditional toys. The event runs until December 26, 2024. Sadly, I didn’t get to ice skate this time, but I did get inspired by many traditional gift items.

As I wandered around the market, I didn’t know where to start; it was huge. The bright lights, huge Christmas tree, carol singers and orchestra, the diverse market stalls - it all felt so magical.

I was particularly hypnotised and impressed by the elaborate Christmas decorations with the stunning backdrop of the mid-19th century Vienna City Hall, designed by Friedrich von Schmidt and is considered an example of neo-Gothic architecture. The design of the buildings in Vienna as a whole was incredible, I couldn’t stop staring at the structures. I took so many photos.

Nativity scene at Rathausplatz Christmas market. | National World

What I always enjoy when exploring the markets is the friendly and sociable atmosphere; the owners of the stalls are always eager to chat with you.

It’s friendly for the most part; the market was very busy and you did often get pushed around.

I’m a Yorkshire lass, so I’m not used to saturated environments where people push through to get somewhere. This can be frustrating at times, especially when it is freezing cold and you are eager to have a look at the products at your own leisure. But this is to be expected at one of the most popular and touristic attractions.

The Christmas market was very busy. | National World

I was addicted to every stall and if it wasn’t for my suitcase weight limit and my financial budget, I could have bought everything. The beautiful items, stunning views, sparkly decorations, soothing festive music and friendly atmosphere made this one of the most magical trips.