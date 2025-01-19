One of Yorkshire’s most luxurious hotels has joined The Leading Hotels of the World group - making it the only one in England outside of London.

Grantley Hall Hotel, in Ripon, joins the likes of The Ritz in London, Scotland’s Gleneagles and Hôtel de Paris in Monte-Carlo in joining the group.

The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) is a prestigious collection of the world’s finest independent luxury hotels.

The announcement comes of the back of an exciting 2024 for the hotel, which also became part of the Forbes travel Guide for the first time, which is widely regarded as the global authority on luxury hospitality.

Grantley Hall was awarded two dozen awards in 2024, including being named a two Michelin key hotel and being awraded a Michelin star for the restaurant Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.

It was also ranked as the third best hotel in the UK by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2024 and winner of Best Hotel Spa at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.

Nuno César de Sá, General Manager of Grantley Hall, said: “We are immensely proud to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an inspiring collection of the most extraordinary hotels globally.

“Over the past five years, Grantley Hall has redefined luxury in England and this recognition reinforces our dedication to creating unique and exceptional experiences for our guests.

“It’s an honour to be part of a group that embodies the very essence of luxury hospitality and we look forward to working as part of The Leading Hotels of the World community.”

Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Member Experience at The Leading Hotels of the World, said: “We are delighted to welcome Grantley Hall to The Leading Hotels of the World. This extraordinary 17th-century manor house, originally crafted as a private residence and now a beacon of refined hospitality, embodies the artistry and quality that define our collection.

“After an inspiring four-year restoration, Grantley Hall stands as both a guardian of timeless elegance and a celebration of modern luxury. As our sole member in England outside of London, it proudly represents the heart and heritage of exceptional hospitality.”