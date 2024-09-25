AA Rosette 2024: Yorkshire restaurants, B&Bs and pubs that have won prestigious AA Hospitality Awards this year

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:45 BST
Here is a list of all the Yorkshire restaurants, B&Bs and pubs that have won prestigious AA Rosettes this year.

Every year the AA Rated Trips showcase the best hotels and restaurants across the UK and in an event hosted by TV presenter Angelica Bell, a list of businesses are given Rosettes for exceptional hospitality and food. This year the event took place on September 23.

The award scheme was first established in 1956 and the goal was to assess the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

Restaurants with three, four or five Rosettes make up about the top 20 per cent of establishments with the award.

Chartwell Restaurant.
Chartwell Restaurant.

The awards are based on the review of a meal visit or visits by one or more of the hotel and restaurant inspectors, who have a wealth of experience when it comes to food and quality of service.

Various Yorkshire businesses have received Rosettes and awards of excellence including The Angel at Hetton, Pignut, Helmsley and The Old Deanery, Ripon.

Owner of The Angel, Michael Wignall, said: “Being awarded five AA rosettes is an incredible honour for us. This award is testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work displayed by our entire team.

“It signifies recognition of our relentless pursuit of culinary excellence and innovation, and, for me, personally, it validates our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to our guests.

Tommy Banks outside his restaurant The Black Swan at Oldstead. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)
Tommy Banks outside his restaurant The Black Swan at Oldstead. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

“We are immensely proud and grateful for this achievement, and it inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can offer at our beloved restaurant with rooms.”

Director of The Old Deanery, Rebecca Layton, said: “To receive this award less than a year after our re-brand is the result of a lot of hard work by all the team, and we are thrilled to have been recognised in this way.

“Our goal was to rejuvenate The Old Deanery into a must-visit destination restaurant with rooms, and to further put Ripon on the map as a fantastic city to visit; we hope that this award encourages people to visit our lovely city… and stay and dine at The Old Deanery when they do!”

Yorkshire restaurants, pubs and B&Bs that have won AA Rosettes and awards in 2024

AA B&B of the Year

Mallard Grange, Ripon

5 AA Rosettes

The Angel at Hetton, Skipton

4 AA Rosettes

The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

3 AA Rosettes

The Old Deanery, Ripon

Pignut, Helmsley

Chartwell Restaurant, Aldwark

Skosh, York

