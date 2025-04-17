Kaiser Chiefs at Temple Newsam: Leeds indie band unveil timings for hometown show marking 20 years of first album ‘Employment’

Published 17th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
The set times for Yorkshire indie band Kaiser Chiefs’ hometown show at Temple Newsam have been announced as they mark 20 years since the release of their first album ‘Employment’.

Kaiser Chiefs have announced the stage times for their big hometown show at Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

This show will mark 20 years of their iconic debut album ‘Employment’ with famous songs such as ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’ and ‘I Predict A Riot’.

The supporting lineup will include Razorlight, The Cribs, The Coral, We Are Scientists, HotWax and Ellur.

Kaiser Chiefs. (Pic credit: Hanglands)Kaiser Chiefs. (Pic credit: Hanglands)
Kaiser Chiefs. (Pic credit: Hanglands)

The seven-time Platinum and multi-award winning album ‘Employment’, released in March 2005, continues to be the biggest selling record from a Leeds artist, with hits from the record like ‘Oh My God’ and ‘I Predict A Riot’ becoming anthems for the city.

Their indie sound is forever linked with Leeds life, culture, football and more. To mark this milestone, Kaiser Chiefs will perform at one of Leeds’ biggest stages for a celebration of ‘Employment’ and the city that inspired it.

The event has received a very positive response from fans across the country.

With thousands of music lovers set to join Kaiser Chiefs in Temple Newsam, details on pre-booking parking, the event’s dedicated shuttle bus service running to and from Leeds City Centre and a carbon-neutral coach service for fans who live further afield can be found on the Gigs and Tours website.

The stage times for the entire day have now been shared.

Kaiser Chiefs: 8.50pm to 10.30pm

Razorlight (performing Up All Night in full): 7.20pm to 8.20pm

The Cribs (performing The New Fellas in full): 6.05pm to 6.50pm

The Coral: 4.50pm to 5.35pm

We Are Scientists: 3.40pm to 4.20pm

HotWax: 2.45pm to 3.15pm

Ellur: 1.50pm to 2.20pm

Gates Open: 1pm

