The Leeds actor Austin Haynes has made an impression on Yorkshire Post readers as they rave about his performance on the new Netflix series Adolescence.

Austin Haynes, from Leeds, has made his Netflix debut as Fredo in Adolescence, a four-part crime drama about Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for the murder of a classmate.

Austin Haynes on the set of Adolescence with Stephen Graham. | Submit

Austin is not only a budding actor but also a keen guitarist and has previously appeared in Gentleman Jack, All Creatures Great and Small, Channel 4’s Somewhere Boy, The Duke, The Railway Children Return, The Duke alongside Jim Broadbent and Dame Helen Mirren and Boys in the Boat, a 2023 film directed by George Clooney.

Yorkshire Post readers rave about ‘outstanding’ performance of Austin Haynes

“This was brilliant. Austin was scarily good. Fantastic actors.” - George Little

“Brilliant acting from all the actors. Stephen Graham and Austin Haynes were excellent.” - Caroline Poole

“Outstanding acting by all but especially young Austin. binged the whole series. Congratulations.” - Michelle Buhler

“Well done Stephen .Austin is going to be a great legendary actor like you.” - Sharon Fox

“I first saw Austin Haynes in an episode of ACGAS excellent young actor, I was very impressed.” - Angela Arnold

“Graham can do no wrong. What a fantastic start to the series. Keep up the great work scouse. Austin you’re awesome.” - Tootie Marshall

Stephen Graham in the acclaimed new Netflix drama Adolescence, made by Sheffield's Warp Films. (Pic credit: Netflix) | Netflix

“Just watched it. A hard hitting drama well done, Stephen Graham, and Austin Haynes who played [Fredo].” - Nancy McCarroll

“Statler Austin is a remarkable actor pulling off that demanding role.” - Betty Buchheit

“Austin is a fantastic actor and young man.” - John Joyce-OKeeffe

“Amazing actors. The lad played a fantastic part. We all know Stephen would be top notch but the lad @austin Haynes should be proud he will go far.” - Tina Hendry

“Anyone with a child over the age of 10 should watch this. The world would be a much nicer place if kids didn't have so much access to the internet.” - Louise Wollerton

“Brilliant was a tear jerker.” - Frances Watt

“Amazing show. The acting in episode three was phenomenal. Well done.” - Natasha Jane

“It just shows no matter how good a parent you are, there's always outside influences. The internet is the best and the worst thing invented. Must have made some parents aware of what may be going on in a young person's bedroom when they are online and the sites they are accessing.” - Sue Purcell

“Outstanding acting especially by the younger cast, it was like they weren’t acting at all. Tremendous performances.” - Charlie Croft

“As a father to a 10yr old son this opened my eyes so much about young children and Social Media, Stephen Graham and the rest of the cast in this limited series were absolutely fantastic! And I loved how each episode was shot in 1 take like he did in Boiling Point!, masterpiece. 10/10.” - Liam White

“Wow what a series, glued till the end. It was raw, full of emotion & brilliant actors!! Just mind blowing & I sobbed too. What a great series, highlighting so so much!! Well done, best ive seen in years!!” - Hannah

“Watching now. Such a powerful story. I did not realise it was based on true events until my partner said I went through many emotions with the custody suite scene as a pedant myself. I felt the trauma you expressed on your face was very touching. But my word the acting is excellent and well done to the young actors and have always loved Stephen in movies and tv productions very well done. I remember watching this in England with mates and was blown away by your performance in this.” - Wade French

“Acting was Amazing, filming was fab, It’s a very intense subject and i feel it would be good to show in schools, it brings to light what influences people have on each other, i did feel though that it could have had a slightly different ending, not sure that, not showing the sentencing would have the same impact as seeing what happened, just to put a stronger message over. All that said it is a Must See and i know it’s on a lot of need to watch lists. Thank you to everyone involved.” - Tina Bagley

“It's told with times of awkwardness, a little bit of documentary style filming which adds to making it more realistic. I felt uncomfortable at times, which shows how good it was. Should be screened in schools for sure! Brilliantly told for what is all to real for many.” - Kay Kennedy