The Beverley Christmas Market returns for its fourth year in East Yorkshire and here is what visitors can expect as well as how to get there.

The Beverley Festival of Christmas will take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023, and is run by The Beverley Arms and will bring a diverse range of Victorian-themed market stalls, as well as fairground rides and street entertainment.

The stalls will be busy with festive gifts and will take over Saturday Market, Wednesday Market and North Bar Within from 10am to 4pm, together with plenty of family entertainment to enjoy.

At 10am, Santa Claus and his reindeer will lead the parade from Wednesday Market, greeting the crowds through Butcher Row and Toll Gavel on their way to Saturday Market, where they will stick around until about 1.30pm.

Santa at the Beverley Christmas Market this year. (Pic credit: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

There will also be festivities taking place on the day at Flemingate shopping centre, Beverley Minster, St Mary’s Church, The Guildhall, Toll Gavel Church and East Riding Theatre.

How to get to Beverley Festival of Christmas?

Road closures will be in place during the event and limited parking is expected in the town centre, so visitors are advised to travel by public transport.

There will also be free park and ride service at Beverley Racecourse from Wednesday to Sunday.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the first bus will leave the racecourse at 9.45am and buses will run every 20 minutes to and from the drop-off point just outside North Bar.

On Sunday, the first bus will depart from the racecourse at 9pm and buses will run every 10 to 15 minutes to and from the drop-off point.

The last bus will return to the racecourse at 5pm every day.

Alternatively, you can walk from the park and ride which takes around 20 minutes.

Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Cllr Nick Coutlish, said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 50,000 people to Beverley for the Festival of Christmas, our flagship tourism event of the year.

“The Festival of Christmas is the largest one-day Christmas market in the region, and the return of the Made in East Yorkshire Christmas Market extends the festivities for residents and businesses at the most wonderful time of the year.