The trails will be taking place at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Beningbrough, Nostell, Nunnington Hall, Ormesby Hall, East Riddlesden Hall, Wentworth Castle Gardens and Brimham Rocks.

During the Easter holidays, these Yorkshire attractions will be jam-packed with outdoor activities and experiences, and every Easter trail is unique. There will be a welly-wagging event at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal near Ripon, egg-rolling at Beningbrough near York, hoola-hooping at East Riddlesden Hall near Keighley, and egg and spoon races at Ormesby Hall near Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust gardens are all beginning to show signs of spring, from bursting buds, daffodils in bloom to skipping lambs and spring birdsong. These events are all family friendly and each National Trust Easter trail features 10 activity stations. Several trails are running for the full fortnight to give plenty of choice of which day to visit or a chance to try more than one.

A family on the Easter trail at Beningbrough Hall. (Pic credit: National Trust)

Every trail concludes with a chocolate egg, or a vegan ‘Free-From’ chocolate egg, made using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. National Trust Easter egg trails cost £3 per participant, plus normal National Trust admission charges or free admission for National Trust members and under-fives.

Visitors can bring out the picnic rug and pack their lunch or head over to one of the cafes during a day out with their families. With most places dog friendly, families can bring their own four-legged member of the family along to enjoy time together in the outdoors this Easter school holiday.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal - from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7

Ormesby Hall - Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7

Beningbrough - Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7

Nunnington Hall - Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7

Nostell - Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Riddlesden Hall - Saturday, March 23 to Wednesday, April 3 and Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, April 7

Wentworth Castle Gardens - Thursday, March 28 to Tuesday, April 2